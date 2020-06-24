Thiago Alcantara close to Bayern Munich exit, Liverpool keen

Premier League leaders Liverpool lead the race to sign Thiago Alcantara this summer with the midfielder close to leaving Bayern Munich.

That is according to a report in German outlet Sport Bild which claims the Spain international is expecting to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer.

The 29-year-old’s deal in Bavaria is set to expire in the summer of 2021 and despite the club keen to renew his deal, the player has backed off and instead he may now be on the market this summer.

As highlighted by transfermarkt.de, the central midfielder has a market valuation of €48m and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge fan of his technical ability and would love to add him to his midfield ranks this summer.

Thiago joined Bayern in 2013 after they activated his €25m release clause at Barcelona and whilst he has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou at several points in his career since, no move has ever come to fruition and now appears unlikely due to the Blaugrana’s options in the position.