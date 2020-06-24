Real Madrid to assess Takefusa Kubo in Mallorca clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will take advantage of their La Liga clash with Real Mallorca to cast his eye over Takefusa Kubo.

The Japanese international joined Los Blancos last summer, before being loaned to Vicente Moreno’s newly promoted side.

He has enjoyed an eye catching campaign in the Balearic Islands, with three goals from 27 La Liga appearances in 2019-20.

According to the front page of Wednesday’s edition of Diario AS, Zidane wants to include the 19-year old in his first team plans in 2020-21, and will assess him at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

His deal at the Visit Mallorca Stadium does not include a purchase option, and he is expected to return to the Spanish capital in July, alongside fellow loan stars Martin Odegaard and Achraf Hakimi.

Real Madrid can return to the top of the table with a win over Moreno’s side, with the French boss set to rotate his side ahead of a hectic schedule of games in the coming weeks.