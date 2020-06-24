Real Madrid star Gareth Bale returns for Real Mallorca clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has recalled Gareth Bale to the starting line up for Los Blancos’ crucial clash with Real Mallorca.

The Welsh international has not started a game since the restart of the season earlier this month, as part of four changes from their 2-1 win at Real Sociedad last weekend.

Bale replaces James Rodriguez, with Ferland Mendy coming back in for Marcelo at left back, and with Casemiro suspended and Toni Kroos rested, Eden Hazard and Luka Modric return.

Real Mallorca are battling against relegation at the moment, and Vicente Moreno makes three changes from their starting XI from the 1-1 draw at home to Leganes.

Antonio Raillo replaces Fran Gamez in defence, with Lago Junior and Febas in for Salvador Sevilla and Juan Hernandez.

REAL MADRID: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Modric, Valverde, Hazard, Bale, Benzema, Vinicius

REAL MALLORCA: Reina, Pozo, Raillo, Valjent, Sedlar, Baba, Febas, Junior, Kubo, Rodriguez, Budimir