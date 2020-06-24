Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos warns Gerard Pique over referee comments

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has hit back at Gerard Pique’s comments about referees and VAR favouring Los Blancos this season.

Pique hinted that he thought Real Madrid would go on to win La Liga, and not drop points, due to their alleged good record with officials.

However, as Real Madrid returned to the top of the table through a 2-0 win at home to Real Mallorca, Ramos told his old La Roja defensive teammate not to make excuses.

“It is normal there is no generated by our rivals in these situations. That is because we are top of the league,” he told a post match interview with Movistar, reported via Marca.

“We did not hear so much about this before. I do not believe referees favour us at all.

“I would advise certain people not to be creating rumours or excuses.”

Zinedine Zidane’s side are top of the pile based on their better head to head record over Quique Setien’s due to their El Clasico win in March.

Real Madrid face seven more games inside a month as they look to secure a first league title since 2017, with a trip to bottom of the table Espanyol this weekend.

Barcelona won 1-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao yesterday, and Setien’s side go to Celta Vigo 24 hours before Real Madrid’s game.