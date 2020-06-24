Real Madrid return to La Liga summit with Real Mallorca win

A goal in either half from Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos secured a 2-0 Real Madrid home win against struggling Real Mallorca.

The victory brings Zinedine Zidane’s side back above El Clasico rivals Barcelona to the top of the La Liga table, on head to head record.

Brazilian forward Vinicius clipped the home side ahead on 20 minutes, after Mallorca keeper Manolo Reina denied Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in the early stages.

The visitors had chances to equalise before the break, with Los Blancos loanee Takefusa Kubo and Ante Budimir causing problems for the hosts.

Real Madrid looked to step on the gas after the break, with Ramos bulleting home a 25 yard free kick on 56 minutes.

Mallorca almost produced an instant reaction, with Thibaut Courtois called into action to deny the lively Budimir.

Zidane opted to rotate his options in the closing stages, with Bale, Eden Hazard and Luka Modric all subbed off in the final 25 minutes.