Leganes boss Javier Aguirre wants to stay beyond this season

Leganes boss Javier Aguirre insists he wants to continue at the club beyond this season despite reports to the contrary.

Earlier this week, multiple reports across the Spanish press and highlighted by ESPN’s Moises Llorens claimed the Mexican would leave Lega, regardless of whether they stay in the top flight or not.

Aguirre was appointed at the Madrid-based club in November with the club at the foot of La Liga and despite an initial upturn in results, has had to deal with an increasingly challenging situation.

In January, star forward Youssef En-Nesyri was sold to Sevilla and the following month the club were powerless to stop their other main striking option Martin Braithwaite joining Barcelona in an ‘emergency’ transfer when his release clause was activated.

Leganes started matchday 30 at the bottom of La Liga having scored just 23 goals in the league this campaign and five points from safety, but it now appears Aguirre will look to stay beyond this summer regardless of the outcome of the campaign.

“I absolutely deny that we have spoken to anyone, nobody in the club has come to tell me if I will continue or not,” Aguirre said, as cited by La Razon.

“I know they are looking ahead and I intend to continue regardless. But we preferred to prioritise the end of this campaign instead of talking about now. I am happy to stay Leganes and I am sure that we will be saved (from relegation).

“I would like to deny categorically the information that came out about my departure at the end of the season. This is absolutely false. No one has approached me to talk about renewal and I am fully focused on the end of the league.

“I am delighted at the club and I am looking forward to discussing the renewal.”

The Mexican has previously coached a plethora of teams in Spain including Atletico Madrid, Osasuna, Real Zaragoza and, most recently, Espanyol between 2012 and 2014.

He has also coached a variety of international sides – Mexico, Japan and Egypt – the latter of whom he left last year.