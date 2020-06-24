James Rodriguez does not know why he has been isolated at Real Madrid

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez would ‘like to know the reason’ why he has not played more and has hit out at the ‘lies’ reported about him.

The Colombian started in Sunday’s victory at Real Sociedad – the first time he had featured in La Liga at all since the 1-0 defeat at Real Mallorca in October, not playing a minute of league football since.

James has subsequently been strongly linked with a move away from the Spanish capital this summer amid suggestions that he and Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane do not have a close relationship.

“It’s a good question, I’d like to know the reason,” Rodriguez explained on Gol Caracol. “When teams win matches and trophies, they will have a regular team and it is difficult to break into that. When the coach does not give you minutes, it is difficult for players.”

The Colombian also went on to blast the ‘lies’ that have been reported about him with multiple reports questioning his professionalism and how he has conducted himself in the Spanish capital.

“A lot has been reported about me and most of it is lies,” he added. “People have doubted my professionalism and I cannot accept that, I have always been a professional and worked my hardest.

“People who actually know me and have worked with me will know I take care of myself the same if not moreso than anyone.”

The Colombia midfielder’s contract expires in 2021 and a report from April in Diario AS claimed Manchester United, Everton, Juventus and Napoli were all among the clubs interested.

The former Porto playmaker returned to Los Blancos last summer following a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich.

James netted 15 goals and provided 20 assists in 67 games for the Bavarian club between 2017 and 2019.