Former Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu to retire

Former Barcelona and Valencia centre back Jeremy Mathieu has retired from football, after suffering a serious knee injury in training this week.

The ex French international is out of contract with current side Sporting Lisbon at the end of June, but according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese club have agreed to mutually terminate his deal.

The 36-year old made 582 senior appearances across a 16-year career after coming through the youth ranks at French club Sochaux, before joining Toulouse in 2005.

He moved on to Valencia in 2009, making 126 La Liga appearances with Los Che, before heading to the Camp Nou in 2014.

Mathieu was a regular for La Blaugrana in their two La Liga title wins in 2015 and 2016. before leaving for Sporting Lisbon on a free transfer in 2017.

Despite turning 33 before his move to Portugal, he has also maintained a regular place in their side, winning two Portuguese Cups in 2017 and 2018.