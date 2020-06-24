Edinson Cavani an option for Barcelona

Barcelona are prioritising signing a striker this summer and free agent Edinson Cavani is said to be an option for them.

A report in Diario Sport cites reports from Sky that the Uruguayan could be on Barcelona’s radar should a move for their prime target Lautaro Martinez collapse.

Martinez has a €111m release clause at Inter and it appears increasingly likely that the Blaugrana will be able to match that fee.

Cavani is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain this summer with Atletico de Madrid among the clubs linked to his signature.

The 33-year-old was said to have agreed a personal agreement with Atleti in January while Marca and Cadena Ser both claimed at the time that the player was waiting on the deal to be completed as he is enthusiastic for moving to the Spanish capital, but the move did not come to fruition.

It was reported in January that PSG blocked a January move as they were demanding a €30m transfer fee, which Atleti were unwilling to play.

“We are going to listen and look at the options,” Cavani’s brother and agent, Walter Guglielmone explained to EFE. “He has many options.”

The Uruguayan has 200 goals in 300 appearances for PSG – the top scorer in the club’s history and is still widely regarded as one of the world’s best strikers, and will not cost a transfer fee this summer.