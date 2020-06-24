CSKA Moscow fined for fans racially abusing former Barcelona forward Malcom

CSKA Moscow have been fined 100,000 rubles for racist insults towards former Barcelona forward Malcom, currently playing for Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The details are outlined by Diario Sport, who highlight how the Brazilian forward netted twice in a four-goal win for Zenit over the Russian capital team.

There were fans at the stadium as Russian law allows sports club to fill their ground up to 10 percent capacity in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, with Zenit on course for the title as they are nine points ahead of second-placed Lokomotiv Moscow.

Malcom was set to join Roma from Bordeaux in the summer of 2018 before the Blaugrana moved at the eleventh hour to steal the deal, although then boss Ernesto Valverde did not grant him sufficient first-team opportunities.

One of the reported reasons for the Catalan giants being willing to sell Malcom last summer was he took up one of just three non-EU spots in the squad, while they were also desperate to balance their books financially.