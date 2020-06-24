Barcelona, Juventus close to Arthur Melo, Miralem Pjanic swap

Juventus and Barcelona are increasingly confident of completing a swap deal between midfielders Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo, report ESPN.

The two midfielders look set to move in the opposite directions in deals which may be reported as separate but are said to be dependent on each other to go through.

It is claimed that Arthur Melo will join Juventus in a fee above €60m – Sky Sports reported a fee of €80m had been reached – with Pjanic transferring to the Camp Nou for a high fee, but below that of the Brazilian’s.

As outlined this week by Diario Sport, Bosnian midfielder Pjanic turned down more lucrative financial offers from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to reach an agreement contractually with Barcelona.

The report claims that Barcelona see Pjanic as a fundamental part of their plans next year as he is the midfielder that fits their ideal profile.

The 30-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Roma in the summer of 2016 and has clocked up 170 appearances in that timeframe, scoring 22 goals.

It has once again been suggested that Pjanic’s move to the Camp Nou will be funded by a swap deal with midfielder Arthur Melo, who the Italian champions want in an exchange.

The Brazilian international however is said to be keen on a stay at the Blaugrana and still must be persuaded for the entire move to be processed.