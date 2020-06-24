Barcelona consider Moussa Wague return for next season

Barcelona are considering including Senegalese defender Moussa Wague in next season’s first-team squad.

The right-back joined Ligue 1 club Nice on a loan deal earlier this year and made just five starts before football across Europe was brought to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Ligue 1 season subsequently brought to a halt.

El Mundo Deportivo now cite a report from El mitjanit Club saying that Wague is now back in his native Senegal and awaiting news on where he will be next season, with the Catalan club considering including them in their first-team squad.

The future of right-back Nelson Semedo is under question with the adaptable Sergi Roberto the only other player to fill the position – both players who have been linked with moves away.

Wague joined the Blaugrana in the summer of 2018 in a move worth in the region of €5m from Belgian club Eupen and spent last season in the club’s B team.

The defender described his Barca La Liga first-team debut against Huesca in April as a “dream come true” and appeared in league matches against Celta Vigo and Eibar late on in the campaign.

Wague has featured against Leganes, Borussia Dortmund and Inter but has been a fringe figure at the club this campaign, preceding his loan move to Nice late in the January transfer window.