Atletico Madrid have three La Liga options to replace Thomas Partey

Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri is one of a number of options considered by Atletico de Madrid should Thomas Partey depart this summer.

A report in La Razon claims the Uruguayan is one of three options at Los Rojiblancos who are based in Spain, along with Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba and Villarreal’s Zambo Anguissa on loan from Fulham.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo earlier this month claiming that Arambarri is considered as the new Gabi Fernandez – the former captain of Atleti.

Arambarri is a fixture in Jose Bordalas’s side in the double pivot position in midfield, featuring 33 times this campaign and being a vital component of the team.

Atleti are already well stocked in the centre of midfield with Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey key players in the position, with Koke also capable of playing in that role with Marcos Llorente and Hector Herrera as substitutes.

However, there have been reports that Thomas could be a target by Premier League clubs this summer due to his €50m release clause.