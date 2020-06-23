Sevilla eye Mallorca striker Ante Budimir

Sevilla have identified Real Mallorca striker Ante Budimir as a transfer target this summer, according to reports.

La Razon cite TMW as reporting that Sevilla would be prepared to pay €15m for the striker at the end of the campaign and despite his €40m release clause, this is likely to be accepted should Mallorca be relegated from La Liga.

Budimir joined Mallorca in 2019 from Crotone, with the Spanish club paying a reported £2million fee after a successful loan spell.

He has netted a notable nine goals in La Liga this season including a brace at the Camp Nou and doubles against Valencia and Getafe respectively.

The fresh report follows claims from Mundo Deportivo earlier this month that the Croatian striker was on the radar of the Andalusian club.

Budimir was reportedly one of the strikers identified by Barcelona as an emergency signing in February following Ousmane Dembele’s injury, but due to his release clause they opted to sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes instead.