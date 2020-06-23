Real Madrid’s Isco returns for Real Mallorca tie

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has completed a speedy recovery in time to return to their 23-man squad to face Real Mallorca tomorrow.

The Spanish international missed the La Liga wins over Valencia and Real Sociedad due to a hamstring injury, and he was expected to be sidelined until mid-July.

However, according to reports from Marca, he has now returned to training quicker than expected, and will be included to face Vicente Moreno’s relegation battlers at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Luka Jovic, Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez remain sidelined through injury, with Casemiro also missing the game due to suspension.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V REAL MALLORCA

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Javi Sanchez

MIDFIELDERS: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Isco, James Rodriguez

FORWARDS: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior, Mariano Diaz