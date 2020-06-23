Real Madrid accelerate interest in Sevilla star Ocampos

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos this summer, according to reports in his native Argentina.

La Razon cites a report from Argentine outlet Olé and claims that players may be offered in exchange in order to lower Sevilla’s demands – with the player holding a reported €65m release clause in his contract.

Sergio Reguilon – currently on a season-long loan deal at Los Rojiblancos from Madrid – may be offered along with Alvaro Odriozola, a bit-part player at Los Blancos and currently out on loan at Bayern Munich.

Ocampos has netted 11 La Liga goals 26 22 appearances for the Andalusian club this campaign and has thrived since joining from Marseille in a €15m deal last summer.

The 25-year-old has already had somewhat of a nomadic playing career across River Plate, Monaco, Genoa, Milan and Marseille, but his form this season has exceeded that of any club beforehand in his career.