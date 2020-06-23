Quique Setien confident La Liga title push is still on track

Barcelona boss Quique Setien is determined to keep his side on track to defend their La Liga title ahead of a tight end of season run in.

Ivan Rakitic’s second half goal sealed a key 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao, with La Blaugrana edging back ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Los Blancos will return to first place tomorrow night with a win over Real Mallorca, but Setien believes his team are still in a strong position to retain their title by the end of 2019-20.

“We needed to win this game. The fewer mistakes we make the better. We have three points, and now we see what Real Madrid does,” as per full time reports from Marca.

“We do not worry about our rivals. There are things to improve on, but we look good for the road ahead.”

Up next for Setien’s side is a La Liga weekend trip to Celta Vigo, with eight games to go in the coming weeks.

Their home game with Atletico Madrid on June 30 is likely to be the decider in Barcelona’s title push, with anything other than a win allowing Zidane’s side a chance to open up a gap at the top.