Man City’s Aguero requires knee surgery, may miss rest of season

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero requires surgery on a knee injury and could miss the remainder of the campaign, report Ole.

The Argentine media outlet say the striker is a serious doubt for the second leg of City’s Champions League Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid and is likely to miss the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

The report claims Aguero has suffered a meniscus rupture in his knee and it is probable that he will miss between five and six weeks, if not more.

The 32-year-old was forced off just before half-time of City’s five-goal victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Monday evening following a forceful challenge from opposing defender Ben Mee.

City lead 2-1 from the first leg of the tie played in the Spanish capital back in February, and it is unclear if the return leg will be played in Manchester or a neutral venue.

However, Guardiola has revealed the former Atletico Madrid striker has been struggling with a knee injury in recent weeks so this setback could be worse than first feared.

“I’m not a doctor, but it doesn’t look good,” Guardiola responded on Monday night when asked if Aguero would feature again this season, as cited by BBC Sport.

“We’ll see tomorrow in a better way what he has. He felt something in his knee. He has struggled in the last month, some pain in his knee, so we will see.”

Aguero was replaced by Gabriel Jesus – who netted in City’s win in the Bernabeu – on Monday evening, with Guardiola’s side running out comfortable 5-0 victors.