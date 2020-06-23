La Liga draws up protocol for fans returning to stadiums

La Liga has produced 16-page draft protocol for returning fans to stadiums with the aim of supporters returning by the start of next season.

The details are outlined in a report by The Guardian who say that fans will be given 15-minute time slots to arrive at the stadiums with the aim of a reduction in queues, with the most vulnerable fans arriving closest to kick-off.

It will not only be outside the stadium but social distancing will have to be maintained in the stands too while any fan who wants at ticket will need to register in advance, providing ID and any health issues they have.

Most interesting of all, the fans – who will be placed in selected seats that are 1.5m or more away from anyone else – will have to ‘avoid embracing and slapping hands’.

No food or drink will be on sale during the games so all supporters – who must wear a mask at all times – will be given two small bottles of water upon arrival at the stadium.

Fans will be encouraged not to use public transport to get to or from the stadium, with fans leaving based on their seats and proximity to the exits.

There have been suggestions from some clubs that they will attempt to return fans to stadiums before the end of the current season.