La Liga: Atletico Madrid up to third following win at Levante

Atletico Madrid moved above Sevilla and into third spot in La Liga following Tuesday evening’s victory at Levante.

Bruno Gonzalez’s own goal in the 15th minute was enough to decide the game and seal a third consecutive victory for Los Rojiblancos.

The victory was also a significant landmark for Atleti boss Diego Simeone as it was his 194th at the helm of the club in La Liga, equalling the club record of Luis Aragones.

Simeone’s side were in sixth spot in La Liga when football resumed earlier this month following the prolonged three-month break and coronavirus outbreak in Europe but have now moved past Getafe, Real Sociedad and Sevilla in the standings.

After a draw at San Mames against Athletic Club Bilbao, Atleti have now won three successive league matches to nil having also recorded a five-goal victory at Osasuna and edging past Real Valladolid 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano over the weekend.

Levante stay 11th in the table with their five-game unbeaten run in La Liga coming to an end.