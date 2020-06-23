Ivan Rakitic: I am frustrated my first 2019-20 goal took so long to come

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has revealed his frustration at having to wait so long to score his first La Liga goal of the 2019-20 season.

The Croatian international came off the bench as a second half substitute to seal a vital 1-0 La Liga win at home to Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou.

The victory pushes Quique Setien’s side back to the top of La Liga, with Rakitic netting his first goal since his El Clasico winner in March 2019.

“This was a difficult game, Athletic made it very difficult for us. But I am delighted to score my first goal of the season,” as per reports from Marca at full time.

“It is rare to take so long to score a goal, and I am angry about that.

“It is always difficult to win La Liga, as it is the best league in the world. We will focus on ourselves and fight until the end.”

Rakitic has played a bit part role for La Blaugrana this season, under both Ernesto Valverde and Setien, with just 12 league starts in 2019-20.

The former Sevilla man has been linked with a move away from Catalonia this summer, with contract extension talks stalling over his current deal, which expires in 2021.

Despite reported links with Inter Milan and Juventus, the 32-year old has consistently stated his desire to stay with Barcelona.

Image via FCBarcelona on Twitter