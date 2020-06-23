Guardiola fears Man City’s Aguero is out for the season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola fears star striker Sergio Aguero may miss the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury.

The Argentine was forced off just before half-time of City’s five-goal victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Monday evening following a forceful challenge from opposing defender Ben Mee.

City are due to play the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid in August, and the 32-year-old now appears to be a doubt for the clash.

City lead 2-1 from the first leg of the tie played in the Spanish capital back in February, and it is unclear if the return leg will be played in Manchester or a neutral venue.

However, Guardiola has revealed the former Atletico Madrid striker has been struggling with a knee injury in recent weeks so this setback could be worse than first feared.

“I’m not a doctor, but it doesn’t look good,” Guardiola responded when asked if Aguero would feature again this season, as cited by BBC Sport.

“We’ll see tomorrow in a better way what he has. He felt something in his knee. He has struggled in the last month, some pain in his knee, so we will see.”

Aguero was replaced by Gabriel Jesus – who netted in City’s win in the Bernabeu – on Monday evening, with Guardiola’s side running out comfortable 5-0 victors.