Eduardo Camavinga staying at Rennes, claims club president

The president of Rennes believes Eduardo Camavinga will remain at the club next season and insists the club have not received any offers for the teenage star.

Rennes intend to keep their prized asset but reports suggest that they concede that the teen would love to play for Los Blancos and under Zinedine Zidane, but hope that any such deal is a long way off.

“We have agreed with him that he will stay with us next season,” Rennes president Nicolas Holveck told reporters, as cited by Marca.

“He is a smart player and he knows where his sporting interest is currently. Despite that, we have not received any offer for his transfer.”

The French club returned to their pre-season training on 22 June after the Ligue 1 season was brought to an end following the coronavirus pandemic, which is said to have derailed Madrid hopes of a deal.

The completion of the Ligue 1 season meant Rennes finished in third place and guaranteed Champions League qualification, which brings a significant financial windfall and may mean they do not decide to sell their prized asset.

Camavinga, 17, has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 25 – starting 24 – league matches for his club to date this campaign.

The teenager has featured in 36 matches for Rennes this campaign and he is said to have displayed the qualities to play a similar role for Madrid in the seasons to come.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.