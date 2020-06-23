Cadiz sign former Atletico Madrid midfielder Augusto Fernandez

Cadiz have completed the signing of Argentine midfielder Augusto Fernandez on a deal initially until the end of the current season.

Now aged 34, Fernandez spent six seasons in Spanish football across stints with Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid before joining Chinese Super League club Beijing Renhe in 2018.

Fernandez said, when leaving Atleti for China two years ago, as cited by La Razon: “I am not going to be a hypocrite, I did not go to China for football, I had two more years of contract with Atlético and Cholo (Diego Simeone) loved me.

“Chinese football was a new challenge for me, to do something different.”

The central midfielder had spells with River Plate, Saint-Etienne and Velez Sarsfield before his move to Celta in 2012, where he made 122 first-team appearances.

Cadiz were allowed to sign the player due to an injury to Luismi Quezada and have bolstered their ranks ahead of the season run-in.

Fernandez won 16 caps with the national side of Argentina and represents a significant signing for Cadiz, who lead the Segunda division and are on course for promotion to La Liga.

He has signed a deal with the Andalusian club until the end of the current season with the option of extending that by a further year.