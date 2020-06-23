Betis and Granada battle for Napoli forward Callejon

Jose Callejon is out of contract with Napoli this summer and will return to La Liga to join either Granada or Real Betis.

That is according to Cadena Cope, as cited by La Razon, who say the two Andalusian clubs are favourites for a player who has also attracted attention from Valencia.

Former Spain international Callejon is expected to leave the Stadio San Paolo when his deal expires at the end of the current campaign and a return to Spanish football now appears to be likely.

“We have not heard from Napoli about renewing for quite some time. We have made progress in Spain with two or three major clubs,” Callejon’s agent Manuel García Quilón has said.

A report in Fichajes.net from earlier this month claimed Granada are now leading the race for Callejon and believe he will replacement for the winger Alvaro Vadillo, whose deal at the club expires this summer and is expected to join Celta Vigo.

Napoli signed Callejon in the summer of 2013 from Real Madrid in a €10m deal and he has since made 336 appearances, scoring 80 goals and providing 77 assists for the club.

Despite being aged 33, the forward has still been instrumental for Napoli this campaign and he has made 32 appearances across all competitions to date.

Callejon previously made 152 appearances across spells at Espanyol (97 between 2008 and 2011) and Madrid (55 between 2011 and 2013).