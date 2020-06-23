Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong to miss four games through injury

Barcelona have suffered a huge injury blow with central midfielder Frenkie de Jong set to miss the next four matches in La Liga.

As outlined by Diario AS, the Dutch international is out of Barcelona’s game against Athletic Club Bilbao on Tuesday and will also sit out the games against Celta Vigo, Atletico de Madrid and Villarreal.

De Jong – who was substituted in the win over Real Mallorca – also missed last week’s clash against Sevilla due to an injury to the soleus of his right leg, meaning that Quique Setien’s midfield will be weakened during a crucial run of fixtures.

The fresh report outlines how De Jong’s girlfriend Mikky Kiemeney published a video on Instagram in which it is perfectly seen how the Dutch footballer is limping with the injury and in visible discomfort.

De Jong’s aim now is to return to fitness ahead of the conclusion of La Liga and help his side in their title push.