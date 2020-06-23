Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann returns for Athletic Bilbao clash

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has been recalled to the starting XI for La Blaugrana’s crunch clash with Athletic Bilbao.

The French international was rested for the 0-0 La Liga draw at Sevilla last week, only coming on for a late substitute cameo appearance at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

That result allowed Real Madrid to overtake Quique Setien’s side at the top of the table, based on head to head record, with eight games to go in 2019-20.

Griezmann replaces Martin Braithwaite in the team, with Arthur Melo in for Ivan Rakitic, in two changes from Setien.

Gaizka Garitano’s side are unbeaten on their return to La Liga action this month, with draws against Atletico Madrid and Eibar, and a win at home over Real Betis at the weekend.

The Basque coach shuffles his pack for the trip to the Camp Nou, with five changes to his team.

ALINEACIÓN I El once elegido por Gaizka Garitano para enfrentarse al @FCBarcelona_es esta noche en el Camp Nou ⚔️ 💪 Egurre mutilak!! 🔥#BarçaAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/LmY6yXX3W4 — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) June 23, 2020

Oscar De Marcos, Mikel Balenziaga, Vega, Ohian Sancet and Inigo Lekue come in for Ander Capa, Yuri Berchiche, Raul Garcia, Dani Garcia and Iker Munian.

BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, Vidal, Melo, Suarez, Messi, Griezmann

ATHLETIC BILBAO: Simon, De Marcos, Nunez, Martinez, Balenziaga, Lekue, Lopez, Cordoba, Vesga, Sancet, Williams