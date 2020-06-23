Barcelona outraged by VAR decisions favouring Real Madrid

Barcelona players are said to be furious at officiating decisions and VAR favouring Real Madrid in recent matches.

That is according to the front pages of the Spanish sporting press on Tuesday and follows on from Madrid’s victory at Real Sociedad being marred by controversial officiating decisions.

Los Blancos opened the scoring in Anoeta from a penalty decision before an equaliser for La Real was controversially ruled out by handball and Karim Benzema’s strike – Madrid’s second of the game – appearing to have been controlled initially by a handball.

The front page of Barcelona-based Diario Sport perhaps unsurprisingly took the strongest stance, saying that the Catalan giants ‘faced both Madrid and VAR’ in their race for the league title, and also claimed that five refereeing errors since football’s restart had favoured Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Diario AS claimed that the decisions had opened up another ‘fight’ between the clubs, with Barcelona outraged the calls with Madrid equally furious about the allegations.

Meanwhile, Marca highlight how Madrid are ‘fed up’ and believe they have been treated unfairly with La Liga’s scheduling of fixtures.