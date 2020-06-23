Atletico Madrid target Kurzawa offered new PSG deal

Paris Saint-Germain have offered a new contract to Layvin Kurzawa, who Atletico de Madrid are considering signing.

The full-back’s contract in Paris expires this month but El Mundo Deportivo now report the French champions have offered him a contract, although the interest from Atleti remains.

Los Rojiblancos are considering recalling left-back Caio Henrique from his loan spell at Gremio should a deal for Kurzawa – who has also been linked to Barcelona – not come to fruition, the report adds.

Kurzawa, capped 13 times by the France national team, is an experienced full-back who would present an affordable option for any top club seeking to bolster their options at left-back.

The 27-year-old joined the Parisians in a €25m deal from Monaco in the summer of 2016 and has made 123 appearances for the club since, winning 13 domestic trophies including three Ligue 1 titles in a row.

Born to a Guadeloupean father and a Polish mother, Kurzawa has played regularly for PSG across the past four seasons but has found playing time a little more limited this year – starting just nine Ligue 1 games – due to the prominence of Juan Bernat.