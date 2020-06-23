Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone could equal Luis Aragones club record

Diego Simeone will equal an Atletico de Madrid club record of La Liga victories if his side triumph at Levante on Tuesday evening.

As highlighted by the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Marca, Simeone is one win away from 194 victories in Spain’s top flight, equaling that of club legend Luis Aragones.

Simeone has won 193 games across 318 outings in La Liga, collecting 654 points in that timeframe – a rate of 2.06 points per game.

The Argentine has managed 485 clashes for the club in all competitions since his appointment in December 2011 when he replaced Gregorio Manzano in the Atleti dugout.

Atleti have eight matches remaining in La Liga this season and face a fight to secure an all-important top four spot and securing their spot in next season’s Champions League.

Los Rojiblancos have won just 13 of their 30 league games this season, with their record of 13 draws more than any other side in the division.

Simeone’s side are one point behind third-placed Sevilla, who drew at Villarreal on Monday night, and four clear of Getafe and Villarreal, with Real Sociedad a further point behind.