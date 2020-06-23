Arsenal ask for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto

Arsenal have asked Barcelona about a summer transfer for goalkeeper Neto, according to a report in Diario Sport.

It follows a serious injury to Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Neto could be an ideal goalkeeper to fill the position at the club.

The Brazilian shot-stopper moved to the Camp Nou last summer in a deal worth an initial €26m plus a further €9m in variables, with Jasper Cillessen moving the other way in a €35m deal.

A report in Valencia-based Super Deporte in May said the Brazilian shot-stopper was open to a return to Valencia this summer, and could be on his way out of the Catalan club.

Neto has provided back-up to long-term number one Marc-Andre Ter Stegen at the Catalan giants this campaign and has featured in just one La Liga game to date – December’s 2-2 draw at Espanyol – and for matches in total for the club.

Los Che’s Director of Football César Sánchez is said to be pushing for a move for the goalkeeper while the future of Cillessen is said to be ‘under a magnifying glass’.

Neto has a deal at the Blaugrana through to the summer of 2023 but he could be available for transfer in the region of €20m this summer, the report suggests.

He was previously number one across several seasons at Fiorentina, with a back-up stint at Juventus paving the way for a €7m switch to the Mestalla in 2017.