Ancelotti accused of €1m tax evasion from Real Madrid stint

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been accused of tax evasion in the region of €1m by Spanish prosecutors from his time as Real Madrid coach.

As outlined by Marca, Ancelotti defrauded the public purse of precisely €1,062,079 relating to image rights from his two seasons in the Spanish capital.

The Italian landed the Copa del Rey and Champions League titles for Madrid in his debut season, but a trophyless campaign in 2014-15 saw his time at the club brought to an end.

Ancelotti signed two contracts during his time at Los Blancos, the first was that of his employment with the club and the other was the transfer of his image rights.

According to Spanish prosecutors, the boss concealed his earnings at the time “with the intention of avoiding his tax duties towards the public treasury with no justification.”

Ancelotti was appointed as Everton boss in 2019, having had stints at both Bayern Munich and Napoli since his dismissal from Madrid in the summer of 2015, when he was replaced by Rafael Benitez.