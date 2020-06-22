Sergio Ramos suffers injury in Real Sociedad win

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos suffered a knee injury in their vital 2-1 La Liga win away at Real Sociedad this weekend.

Ramos netted a 49th minute penalty to put Zinedine Zidane’s side in front at the Anoeta Stadum, but he was withdrawn in pain just ten minutes later.

Zidane confirmed the injury to the 34-year old at full time, however, according to reports from Marca, he is now a fitness doubt for their midweek clash with Real Mallorca.

The Spanish international was replaced by Eder Militao, with the former Porto man expected to fill in for him against Vicente Moreno’s side.

Los Blancos suffered no other injuries in their victory in the Basque Country, as Dani Carvajal and Marcelo both completed 90 minutes, with the latter replaced in added time.

Colombian international James Rodriguez also made his first start since February.

Zidane is expected to rotate once again for their next game, with Bale, Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard potentially returning.