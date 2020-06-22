Sergio Ramos breaks Ronald Koeman’s La Liga goal record

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has broken Ronald Koeman’s La Liga goal scoring record with his 68th league goal in the 2-1 win over Real Sociedad.

The veteran defender opened the scoring from the penalty spot against Imanol Alguacil’s side, before limping off injured in the second half.

That strike brings Ramos above Barcelona legend Koeman, as the Spanish top-flight’s highest scoring defender, according to the front page of Monday’s edition of Marca.

Ex Dutch international Koeman enjoyed a successful stint in Catalonia between 1989 and 1995, winning four La Liga titles and one European Cup.

He still holds the record the most league goals scored for a single La Liga club, with Ramos currently on 66 for Zinedine Zidane’s side, with two for former club Sevilla.

Ramos now has 93 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid, with 114 goals for club in country across a stellar 16-year top flight career.

He is now up to fifth on the list of all time goal scoring defenders, at domestic and international level.