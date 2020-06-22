Real Madrid’s Casemiro to miss Real Mallorca clash through suspension

Real Madrid star Casemiro will miss their midweek La Liga clash with Real Mallorca, after picking up his fifth league booking of the season this weekend.

The Brazilian was booked in 21st minute for a foul on Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, incurring an automatic one game ban for Los Blancos, as per reports from Marca.

Croatian international Luka Modric is the most likely option to fill in for Casemiro, after being rested for the trip to the Basque Country.

Zinedine Zidane’s side returned to the top of La Liga with a 2-1 win at the Anoeta Stadium, now leading arch rivals Barcelona on head-to-head record as it stands.

However, they face a hectic run of La Liga games in the coming weeks, with eight matches set to be slotted into the next month.

Vicente Moreno’s relegation battlers are the next visitors to Real’s temporary ground at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on June 24.