La Liga: Sevilla move into third with comeback draw at Villarreal

Sevilla fought back twice at Villarreal to claim a point and move back into third place in La Liga in a pulsating game on Monday evening.

The Yellow Submarine twice took the lead through Paco Alcacer and Pau Torres, but the visitors hit back, firstly through Sergio Escudero and then with Munir El-Haddadi’s stunning equaliser after the break.

The result was crucial in the race for the all-important top four positions in La Liga this season, with Sevilla now on 53 points from 31 games with Villarreal five points further back.

Atletico Madrid (52), Getafe (48), Real Sociedad (47) and Valencia (46) are all still in the race for the Champions League spots having played one game fewer.

Villarreal had entered the clash in great form with three successive victories since the resume of football after the coronavirus break, while Sevilla have now been held to their third consecutive draw following their Seville derby win.