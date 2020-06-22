Jorge Valdano: Zidane has made his mind up on Gareth Bale

Former Real Madrid boss Jorge Valdano believes Zinedine Zidane has already decided Gareth Bale has no place in his future plans.

The Welsh international is yet to start a game for Los Blancos following their return to action this month, with Zidane giving him just 30 minutes of game time off the bench.

The French boss insisted Bale’s lack of starts is due to rotations ahead of a hectic schedule in the coming weeks, however, Valdano is unconvinced.

“Zidane needs all of his players involved for these games,” he told an interview with radio station Onda Cero, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“But that seems to be without Bale, who he has already ruled out.

“Bale does not seem to care too much either, and coaches know when a player wants to play.”

The former Tottenham star has endured injury problems this season, but when fit, Zidane has regularly opted against starting him in league action.

Despite consistent speculation over his future in Madrid, Bale does look likely to remain with Los Blancos this summer.

Real Madrid moved back to the top of La Liga with a win at Real Sociedad this weekend, and Zidane’s side now face a marathon of games to complete the season.

He is expected to rotate his side for the midweek clash with Real Mallorca, with Bale potentially coming in for his first start since February 16.