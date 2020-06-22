Celta Vigo to confirm Oscar Garcia extension

Celta Vigo are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a contract extension with first team boss Oscar Garcia.

The former RB Salzburg coach took over at the Galician club in November 2019, following the departure of Fran Escriba.

As part of the agreement to bring him to the Estadio Balaidos, he only agreed a short term deal until the end of 2019-20, with his future dependent on their top flight survival.

After struggling in the early stages of his tenure, Celta’s form improved at the start of 2020, with just one La Liga defeat prior to the league’s suspension in March.

Despite remaining in the relegation zone, reports from Marca claim the club are willing to offer the 47-year old a two-year deal from this summer.

Celta are currently 16th in La Liga, after picking up four points from three games on their return to action, including an impressive 6-0 win at home to Alaves last weekend.