Zinedine Zidane: There is too much talk about La Liga referees

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has again insisted there has been too much focus on La Liga referees during the 2019-20 season.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique hinted that Zidane’s side are favoured by referees and VAR, ahead of what is set to be a tense end of season run in.

However, the French coach refused to comment on the performance of referee Xavier Estrada Fernandez, following their controversial 2-1 win at Real Sociedad.

Fernandez awarded a penalty for a foul on Vinicius Junior by Diego Llorente, which Sergio Ramos netted, before controversially disallowing Adnan Januzaj’s equaliser, for offside against Mikel Merino.

The referee also ruled in favour of Karim Benzema for Real Madrid’s winner, despite the former French international appearing to handle the ball in the build up.

But, Zidane insisted he is not interested in analysing referees, preferring to focus on his own team’s performance instead.

“I want to talk about football, and not about referees. I do not talk about the rest,” he told a post game interview with Marca.

“I do not enter into these controversies. These are decisions made by the referee, that is my view on the situation.”

Zidane also confirmed Ramos’ injury will be assessed in the next 24 hours, with the veteran defender a potential doubt for their clash with Real Mallorca in midweek.