(Video) Sergio Ramos penalty puts Real Madrid in front at Real Sociedad

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has slotted Zinedine Zidane’s side into a 1-0 lead in their crunch La Liga clash at Real Sociedad.

A win takes the visitors back to the top of La Liga, ahead of arch rivals Barcelona based on head to head records this season.

Los Blancos struggled to break down Imanol Alguacil’s side in the first 45 minutes, with La Real organised and resilient at the Anoeta Stadium.

However, Zidane’s side were offered a helping hand, as Vinicius Junior was brought down by Sociedad defender Diego Llorente for a spot kick on 49 minutes.

Ramos has scored four penalties in all competitions for Real Madrid in 2019-20, and he showed no nerves to send Alex Remiro the wrong way and hand the away side a vital lead.

The Spanish international has been in the thick of the action since his goal, with the 33-year old picking up a worrying injury, and Zidane withdrawing his key defender for the final half hour.