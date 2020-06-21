(Video) Controversial Karim Benzema goal puts Real Madrid 2-0 up

Real Madrid look set for a vital La Liga win away at Real Sociedad, thanks to second half goals from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema.

Despite struggling for fluency in the first half, Zinedine Zidane’s side have edged themselves ahead in controversial circumstances in the Basque Country.

Ramos slotted the visitors in front from the penalty spot on 49 minutes, after Diego Llorente fouled Vinicius Junior.

Sergio Ramos gives Madrid the lead with a penalty, his 7th LaLiga goal of the season ⚪ And then strokes his beard in celebration! 😂 pic.twitter.com/vBjJ8U9QGP — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 21, 2020

However, the game turned on two decisive moments either side of the 70 minute mark.

La Real substitute Adnan Januzaj fired Imanol Alguacil’s side level from 20 yards, but his effort was ruled out for an offside against Mikel Merino, for standing in front of Thibaut Courtois.

Januzaj scores for Real Sociedad with a great strike…but it doesn't count! 😮 It's ruled out for offside with Merino deemed to be in an active position in front of Courtois ❌ Karim Benzema then went down the other end a minute later to double Madrid's lead ⚪ pic.twitter.com/vqwAXpQCmJ — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 21, 2020

With the hosts unhappy with the decision, Real Madrid took full advantage just sixty seconds later.

Benzema appeared to handle the ball before firing past Alex Remiro, but referee Xavier Estrada Fernandez consulted VAR and opted to give the goal.

Monsieur Benzema nets in the second goal

Goodnight cules 😂pic.twitter.com/z0Reiuh3j7 — Sami (@SamiZaiiin2) June 21, 2020

Video via BeIN Sports

The main concern for Zidane is likely to be an injury to skipper Ramos, after the Spanish international was substituted just minutes after opening the scoring.