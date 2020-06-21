La Liga News

(Video) Controversial Karim Benzema goal puts Real Madrid 2-0 up

Real Madrid look set for a vital La Liga win away at Real Sociedad, thanks to second half goals from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema.

Despite struggling for fluency in the first half, Zinedine Zidane’s side have edged themselves ahead in controversial circumstances in the Basque Country.

Ramos slotted the visitors in front from the penalty spot on 49 minutes, after Diego Llorente fouled Vinicius Junior.

However, the game turned on two decisive moments either side of the 70 minute mark.

La Real substitute Adnan Januzaj  fired Imanol Alguacil’s side level from 20 yards, but his effort was ruled out for an offside against Mikel Merino, for standing in front of Thibaut Courtois.

With the hosts unhappy with the decision, Real Madrid took full advantage just sixty seconds later.

Benzema appeared to handle the ball before firing past Alex Remiro, but referee Xavier Estrada Fernandez consulted VAR and opted to give the goal.

The main concern for Zidane is likely to be an injury to skipper Ramos, after the Spanish international was substituted just minutes after opening the scoring.

 

 

