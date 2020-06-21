Thomas Lemar remains open to Atletico Madrid stay

Atletico Madrid’s forgotten man Thomas Lemar could remain at the club, despite constant transfer speculation linking him with a move away.

The French international is reportedly on the radar of Premier League pair Arsenal and Liverpool, after an injury disrupted season forced him down the pecking order in Madrid.

He has made just 10 La Liga starts this season, with Diego Simeone opting for Angel Correa and Joao Felix either side of Alvaro Morata for the bulk of the season.

Los Rojiblancos paid €70m to bring him from AS Monaco in 2018, however his value has decreased by more than 50% since then.

But despite the rumours regarding his future, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Atletico could now look to keep hold of him this summer, unless they receive a suitable offer.

The player himself is open to a possible exit, with the Premier League, or a return to France, his most likely option ahead of the 2020-21 season.