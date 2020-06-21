Sergio Rico set for Champions League return with PSG

Sevilla goal keeper Sergio Rico is reportedly in line to return to loan club Paris Saint-Germain for their Champions League games this summer.

The Spanish international joined Thomas Tuchel’s side on a season long loan at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, after falling behind Tomas Vaclik at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

He returned to Sevilla last month, following the termination of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season, however, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, he will now head back to Paris next month.

PSG have reactivated the deal as their full season is yet to be completed, due to their participation in the Champions League, which restarts in August.

Rico has played a back up role to former Real Madrid stopper Keylor Navas this season, with just five appearances in all competitions for Tuchel’s side.

The French giants are yet to confirm if they will activate his purchase clause ahead of the 2020-21 season, with a €7.5m optional deal included as part of the loan.