Real Madrid’s Marcelo denied first half penalty at Real Sociedad

Real Madrid defender Marcelo was left frustrated at having his first half penalty appeal turned down away at Real Sociedad.

The Brazilian international appeared to be tripped just inside the area by La Real forward Mikel Oyarzabal on 27 minutes.

That's a penalty on Marcelo and not even checked by VAR?!?!?! #RSORMA pic.twitter.com/R43C7m2Agb — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) June 21, 2020

However, despite complaints from Marcelo and his Real Madrid teammates, referee Xavier Estrada Fernandez waved away their calls, with no VAR consultation.

Real Madrid need a win to move back to the top of La Liga, following Barcelona’s slip away at Sevilla in midweek.

However, they have struggled to make any real inroads at the Anoeta Stadium, with Imanol Alguacil’s side more than holding their own in the first half.

Zinedine Zidane’s visitors have been restricted to half chances in the opening 45 minutes, with home keeper Alex Remiro saving from Karim Benzema and Casemiro.

The French boss is expected to make changes after the break, with Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Rodrygo Goes all on the Los Blancos bench.

Image via La Liga on Twitter.