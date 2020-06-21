Real Madrid return to La Liga summit with Real Sociedad win

Real Madrid have edged ahead of Barcelona in the La Liga title race, with a 2-1 win at Real Sociedad lifting them to the top of the table.

Zinedine Zidane’s side now lead their El Clasico rivals on head-to-head record in 2019-20, as second half goals from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema secured all three points.

Los Blancos struggled to break Imanol Alguacil’s team down in the first half, with chances restricted for both sides.

However, the game swung in Real Madrid’s favour after the break, as Ramos netted from the penalty spot, after a foul on Vinicius Junior by Diego Llorente.

Ramos was substituted off injured minutes later, as Sociedad grew in strength in the closing stages.

Substitute Adnan Januzaj fired the hosts level on 69 minutes, only for VAR to rule it out for offside against Mikel Merino.

VAR then offered Zidane’s side another helping hand as Benzema’s goal was allowed to stand, despite appearing to strike the arm of the former French international.

Merino netted a late consolation for the home side, but they were unable to haul Real Madrid in the closing stages.