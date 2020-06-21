Real Betis sack Rubi following Athletic Bilbao defeat

Real Betis have fired head coach Rubi, following a poor restart to their La Liga campaign in recent weeks.

The Catalan manager has endured a difficult first season at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with the club down to 13th in the table, after picking up just one point from three games since their comeback.

The club’s board reportedly held a remote meeting following the defeat in the Basque Country, and according to reports from Marca, they made the decision to sack him, with eight games still to play.

He will released from his contract, which runs until 2022, with immediate effect.

His assistant Alexis Trujillo is in line to take over on a temporary basis, and lead the side until end of the 2019-20 season, with a permanent appointment made in the summer.

Betis’ top flight status does not look to be under threat, with an eight point gap ahead of the relegation zone, however their push for European qualification has been significantly derailed.