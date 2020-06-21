Liverpool pull out of race for Real Madrid target Raul Jimenez

Premier League leaders Liverpool will not be making a move for Real Madrid transfer target Raul Jimenez this summer.

Both sides have been linked with a move for the Wolves forward, alongside Serie A giants Juventus, ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

However, according to reports from the Daily Express, Jurgen Klopp’s side will not be stepping up their interest in the Mexican international.

The Reds missed out on Timo Werner last week, and the club are not expected to make many big name signing in the coming months.

Liverpool’s withdrawal from the battle to sign the former Atletico Madrid man, could reopen the door for Zinendine Zidane to make a bid.

The Frenchman is reportedly on the lookout for another attacker over the summer, due to long term doubts over the future of Luka Jovic.

Jimenez has been crucial for Nuno Santo’s side in 2019-20, with 23 goals in all competitions, as they push for a second successive European qualification.

But, with Jimenez under contract at Molineux until 2023, the Premier League side are likely to demand a club record fee to secure a sale.