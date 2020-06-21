Las Palmas teen star Jorge Sanchez dies in tragic accident

Las Palmas youth team player Jorge Sanchez has tragically died following an accident in the Spanish city of Badajoz.

The 17-year old has featured regularly for the Canarian club’s youth team this season, and had been tipped for a first team role in 2020-21.

The sad news was confirmed last night, according to reports from Marca, as two teenagers drowned in whilst swimming in the Orellana Canal in the town of Don Benito.

Sanchez’s friend, aged 15, also lost his life in the accident, which was confirmed by local health authorities.

Las Palmas have released an official statement expressing their shock and sadness at the death of Sanchez.

La UD Las Palmas lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento del ex jugador de nuestro cadete Jorge Sánchez Vaca, que, procedente del UD Jandía, tenía previsto incorporarse a nuestro Juvenil A la próxima temporada. Enviamos nuestro pésame a sus familiares y amigos. DEP pic.twitter.com/y99xMLnvMX — UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) June 20, 2020

Pepe Mel’s side will hold a minute of silence ahead of their behind closed doors clash at Albacete in midweek, with a full tribute paid to Sanchez at their home game against Elche next weekend.

Las Palmas are unbeaten in their return to action, with two wins and a draw, against Almeria, Lugo and Girona respectively.

Image via Las Palmas CF on Twitter