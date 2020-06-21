Javier Calleja sets Champions League target for Villarreal

Villarreal boss Javier Calleja has challenged his team to secure a Champions League qualification spot, if they beat Sevilla tomorrow night.

The Yellow Submarine are currently 7th in La Liga, with a four point gap separating them from Julen Lopetegui’s side, currently in 4th.

The race for the final Champions League will be very tight in the coming weeks, with Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid expected to hang on to third place as it stands.

However, despite being outsiders, against Sevilla, Getafe and Real Sociedad, Calleja believes his team are still in a strong position to return to Europe’s top competition for the first time since 2016.

“Our intention is to move to within two points of Sevilla, and we will only do that with a win,” as per reports from Marca.

“We are motivated to get a win against them, and if we do, we will be very close to qualifying for the Champions League.

“We will fight for everything in the remainder of the season.”

Villarreal face a difficult end of season run in, with games against the majority of their rivals still to come.

Calleja’s side follow up their home game against Sevilla with a local derby at home to Valencia, before trips to Real Betis and Getafe, either side of Barcelona’s visit to El Madrigal.