James Rodriguez returns for Real Sociedad clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has recalled James Rodriguez to the starting XI for their La Liga trip to Real Sociedad tonight.

The Colombian international has not featured for Los Blancos since their 4-3 Copa del Rey defeat at home to Sociedad in early February.

Rodriguez will partner Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr in attack at the Anoeta Stadium.

Zidane makes three changes from the side that beat Valencia 3-0 in midweek, with Rodriguez and Vinicius replacing Eden Hazard and Luka Modric.

Brazilian international Marcelo rotates into the side in place of Ferland Mendy.

The visitors can overtake arch rivals Barcelona with a win in the Basque Country, ahead of a tight end of season run in between the two clubs.

Martin Odegaard starts against his parent club as Imanol Alguacil makes five changes from La Real’s 2-0 defeat at Alaves.

Suspended full back Zaldua is replaced by Andoni Gorosabel, with Robin Le Normand also coming into the defence in place of and Aihen Munoz.

Portu , Mikel Merino and Alexander Isak replace Willian Jose, David Zurutuza and Adnan Januzaj.

REAL SOCIEDAD XI: Remiro, Gorosabel, Monrreal, Le Normand, Lorente, Zubeldia, Merino, Portu, Odegaard, Isak, Oyarzabal

REAL MADRID XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Rodriguez, Benzema, Vinicius